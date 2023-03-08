DeLand man wins $1 million in Gold Rush Limited, Florida Lottery game

A Volusia County man won $1 million from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday.

The winner, Jose Dominguez Rios, 35, of DeLand, purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Ocoee, Orange County.

Rios chose to receive his winnings, which he picked up at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, Lottery officials said.

Gold Rush Limited launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Lottery.

“Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77% of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022,” the Lottery said in a press release, adding that, since 1988, all of its games have paid more than $85.8 billion in prizes.

“Since inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.”

The money collected by the fund is then allocated by lawmakers to local school districts.