Open in App
Dillon County, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Trial set for Dillon County woman accused of shaking baby that died in 2019

By Caleb McCusker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Df4gH_0lCCHg4h00

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County woman charged with homicide by child abuse in the 2019 death of 5-month-old baby is scheduled to go on trial during the week of March 20, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judy Wallace Cox is charged in the death of Jeremiah Thompson.

Warrants allege that on Feb. 12, 2019, Cox caused “great bodily injury or harm upon a child” by shaking the child in a way that “caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.”

The incident happened at a day care Cox owned at the time. She had been caring for children for 15 years before the incident and had never been arrested.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Conway man sentenced for DUI crash that severely injured family of 3 in July 2021, solicitor’s office says
Conway, SC11 hours ago
22-year-old identified as man killed in Florence County nightclub shooting
Darlington, SC9 hours ago
Woman, 18, punched, bit officers trying to break up fight at Myrtle Beach bar, police report says
Myrtle Beach, SC13 hours ago
75-year-old man jailed in Aynor bank robbery also suspected in fraud at other banks, authorities say
Aynor, SC13 hours ago
Conway police have ‘person of interest’ in fire at old Whittemore Elementary School; evidence of squatters found, chief says
Conway, SC15 hours ago
Gun-toting Rockingham woman arrested after car chase
Rockingham, NC18 hours ago
22-year-old Robeson County firefighter killed in crash
Fairmont, NC14 hours ago
Suspect used lighter as gun to demand cash at Aynor-area bank: Warrants
Aynor, SC13 hours ago
One dead in Lumberton shooting
Lumberton, NC23 hours ago
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting
Florence, SC2 days ago
Former Lumberton Junior High substitute teacher arrested in assault of two students
Lumberton, NC15 hours ago
Community complaints lead to two arrests
Bladenboro, NC19 hours ago
Charlotte-area murder suspect cut off ankle monitor, could be in Robeson County, deputies say
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping
Lake City, SC16 hours ago
Shooting in car leads to arrest in Florence
Florence, SC2 days ago
Investigation underway after deadly shooting Friday in Lumberton, deputies say
Lumberton, NC3 days ago
Myrtle Beach-area man accused of crimes against child on Discord app
Myrtle Beach, SC5 days ago
Florence police searching for victim, others involved in possible kidnapping
Florence, SC5 days ago
3 injured in crash on Dick Pond Road near Surfside Beach
Surfside Beach, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy