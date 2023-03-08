Trial set for Dillon County woman accused of shaking baby that died in 2019

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County woman charged with homicide by child abuse in the 2019 death of 5-month-old baby is scheduled to go on trial during the week of March 20, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judy Wallace Cox is charged in the death of Jeremiah Thompson.

Warrants allege that on Feb. 12, 2019, Cox caused “great bodily injury or harm upon a child” by shaking the child in a way that “caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.”

The incident happened at a day care Cox owned at the time. She had been caring for children for 15 years before the incident and had never been arrested.

