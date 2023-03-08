Isaiah Stevens game-winner sends Colorado State basketball to Mountain West quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS — Barry and Pat Stevens sat quietly with a storm of nerves raging inside their stomach.

Their kid was at it again.

Isaiah Stevens calmly dribbled near midcourt as the clock ticked down. He was like a predator eyeing its next meal, just waiting to attack.

Complete and total control.

Mom and dad? Well, it’s a bit harder from the stands.

“Quiet, but it’s a ball of fire going on inside,” said Barry, Isaiah’s dad.

As the clock ticked under 10 seconds, Isaiah pounced. He quickly attacked the paint and rose for a one-handed runner.

He launched from about 8-feet out and put the teardrop shot through the hoop with less than 3 seconds to go.

“Exhilaration," Barry said with a big smile after the game. “Couldn’t be happier."

It turned out to be the game-winner as the Colorado State men’s basketball team beat Fresno State 67-65 in Wednesday’s first-round game of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“You learn to just say ‘hey, we’ve seen it plenty of times before, let’s just trust the process and he’ll deliver,’” Barry said. “He’s been doing that. He has an ability to stay calm in situations like that and just execute.”

Here are four takeaways from the game.

‘Zay Time’ saves Colorado State

The end was brilliant, but it salvaged a near collapse for the No. 8-seeded Rams.

CSU (15-17) led 60-48 with less than 8 minutes to go and looked set to easily dispatch No. 9 Fresno State (11-20).

Then a near-collapse hit. Fresno State started a surge. Isaiah Hill hit a 3-pointer and Baylor Hebb was called for a post-shot technical on a box out. Those two free throws cut it to a five-point lead.

Minutes later Fresno State capped a 10-0 run with three free throws with 1:46 to go to take a 65-62 lead with a 17-2 extended run.

The Rams could have been dead.

Stevens doesn’t let this team die. CSU had gone more than 5 minutes without a bucket but Stevens drove the lane and hit a layup and was fouled with 56 seconds left in the game and the free throw tied it at 65.

CSU forced a miss on the ensuing Fresno State possession, giving the Rams the ball with the shot clock off.

It set up Stevens to, again, hit a game-winner. Fresno State had a last chance, but Isaiah Rivera tipped away the in-bounds pass to preserve the win.

‘He’s different’:Here's what drives Colorado State basketball star Isaiah Stevens

"Man, feels great. Especially when you are able it get a win off of it," Stevens said. "I'm just super excited we getto continue playing tomorrow."

The first game-winner of Stevens' career came with a similar runner against Loyola-Chicago as a freshman. There was the winner at home over Nevada, the dramatics this season against UNLV and the list seemingly goes on and on.

It’s what he does.

"He is obviously an incredibly talented kid, but it's the mental piece. You know,I've said it since he got on campus," CSU coach Niko Medved said. "It's hard to describe to somebody, but he just has 'it.'"

He finished with 19 points and four assists.

John Tonje’s surge continues

The winner from Stevens will grab the shares on social media, but another excellent game from John Tonje was key.

He hit an open 3-pointer early on to set the tone and went on to go 3-4 from deep, 6-9 from the field and scored a team-high 20 points (and grabbed five rebounds).

Tonje is vitally important. The Rams are 12-5 when Tonje scores 14 points or more.

The senior is averaging 17.8 points per game over the last 10 games and has 20 or more in three of the last four.

Lifetime Ram:Adam Nigon's CSU basketball journey from walk-on to starter to broadcaster

"We're playing as well as we've played all season here the last three weeks, and I think it's a direct correlation between John playing some of his best basketball of the season," Medved said. "He is a huge part of what we're doing. He can score, you know, in so many ways. When he is really playing at a high level we're a different team. I think that has been a huge key to us playing a lot better here down the stretch."

Patrick Cartier added 12 points for CSU.

Just enough for CSU

The late stretch was worrisome for CSU, but the Rams did do just enough.

Fresno State’s Jemarl Baker Jr. scored 43 points in his last game but had just six and shot 2-15 in this one.

Isaiah Hill led all scorers with 22 but it took him 19 shots to get there.

CSU really struggled with big man Andre Eduardo, who had 20 points on 8-9 shooting and he grabbed 10 rebounds. The Rams were outscored 32-14 in the paint.

San Diego State up next

The Rams now have an incredible challenge ahead of them.

CSU faces No. 1 San Diego State (24-6, ranked No. 20) in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. MST Thursday.

The Aztecs swept CSU in the regular season with a lopsided win in San Diego and an overtime game in Fort Collins.

San Diego State has made the final of the Mountain West tournament each of the last six seasons.

The last team to beat the Aztecs before the final? CSU in 2017 in the semis.

