Rib Mountain, WI
Wausau Daily Herald

Could a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A restaurant both be coming to Rib Mountain?

By Jamie Rokus, Wausau Daily Herald,

5 days ago
RIB MOUNTAIN − Plans have changed for a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rib Mountain, but those changes could bring a second restaurant as well as a third tenant to the Lilac Avenue and Menton Lane area along Rib Mountain Drive.

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant as well as a third building that has not yet been pegged for any tenants are now part of the proposal along with Chick-fil-A in the revised plans, said Jared Grande, the town's community development director.

"Everyone is just talking about it at this point," Grande said. "The development group proposing the project is just looking for additional feedback before submitting any applications."

In order for the plans to proceed, the development group would have to purchase the white house at 152531 Menton Lane, and the town would have to vacate a portion of Menton Lane and vote to rezone the area to a unified development district, Grande said.

The plans will be discussed at 5 p.m. Wednesday during the Plan Commission meeting, but no action is being requested, according to the meeting agenda.

The town Plan Commission first heard a proposal in November from developer Lokre Properties about plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Rib Mountain Drive, in the former Olson Floor Covering building. Rolly Lokre, founder of the Plover-based development company, said at that time plans were in the very early stages.

The town has continued discussion with the development group since that time, Grande said.

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

