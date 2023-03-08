Open in App
Woodburn, OR
Statesman Journal

Wednesday's OSAA scores: West Salem girls, Woodburn boys fall

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal,

5 days ago

The big school OSAA basketball state championships continue Wednesday in Classes 6A and 5A.

There are Mid-Valley teams in both classifications.

Below is a look at a Mid-Valley roundup and statewide scores in all the tournaments.

CLASS 6A — SOUTH MEDFORD 65, WEST SALEM 35

West Salem’s girls basketball team lost 65-35 in the 6A quarterfinals at Chiles Center.

Madelyn Diaz scored a team-high 14 points for the Titans.

West Salem next will face Tualatin at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the consolation.

CLASS 5A — WILSONVILLE 46, WOODBURN 26

Woodburn’s boys basketball team lost 46-26 to Wilsonville in the 5A state quarterfinals.

Cruz Veliz had a team-high nine points for Woodburn, and Spencer Karsseboom had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Woodburn now will face either Crescent Valley or La Salle at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the consolation.

CLASS 5A — SILVERTON 45, SOUTH ALBANY 34

Silverton’s girls basketball team beat South Albany 45-35 on Wednesday to advance to the 5A fourth-place game.

Kyleigh Brown had 17 points to lead the Foxes, making 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Silverton now will face Putnam at 9 a.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum for fourth place.

OSAA Class 6A basketball

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS QUARTERFINALS

  • Jesuit 58, Willamette 55
  • Clackamas 67, Beaverton 42
  • Barlow 37, Tualatin 32
  • South Medford 65, West Salem 35

THURSDAY’S BOYS QUARTERFINALS

  • Central Catholic vs. West Linn, 1:30 p.m.
  • Gresham vs. Lincoln, 3:15 p.m.
  • Beaverton vs. Tualatin, 6:30 p.m.
  • Mountainside vs. Barlow, 8:15 p.m.

OSAA Class 5A basketball

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS CONSOLATION

  • Putnam 54, Mountain View 37
  • Silverton 45, South Albany 35

THURSDAY’S GIRLS SEMIFINALS

  • Crater vs. Springfield, 1:30 p.m.
  • La Salle vs. Crescent Valley 3:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS QUARTERFINALS

  • Summit 75, North Eugene 53
  • Redmond 62, Mountain View 49
  • Wilsonville 46, Woodburn 26
  • Crescent Valley 46, La Salle 42

OSAA Class 4A basketball

THURSDAY’S GIRLS QUARTERFINALS

  • Madras vs. Baker, 1:30 p.m.
  • Henley vs. Marshfield, 3:15 p.m.
  • Philomath vs. Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.
  • Crook County vs. Astoria, 8:15 p.m.

THURSDAY’S BOYS QUARTERFINALS

  • Crook County vs. Philomath, 1:30 p.m.
  • Marist vs. Cascade, 3:15 p.m.
  • Henley vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.
  • Gladstone vs. Junction City, 8:15 p.m.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Wednesday's OSAA scores: West Salem girls, Woodburn boys fall

