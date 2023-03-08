Wednesday's OSAA scores: West Salem girls, Woodburn boys fall

The big school OSAA basketball state championships continue Wednesday in Classes 6A and 5A.

There are Mid-Valley teams in both classifications.

Below is a look at a Mid-Valley roundup and statewide scores in all the tournaments.

CLASS 6A — SOUTH MEDFORD 65, WEST SALEM 35

West Salem’s girls basketball team lost 65-35 in the 6A quarterfinals at Chiles Center.

Madelyn Diaz scored a team-high 14 points for the Titans.

West Salem next will face Tualatin at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the consolation.

CLASS 5A — WILSONVILLE 46, WOODBURN 26

Woodburn’s boys basketball team lost 46-26 to Wilsonville in the 5A state quarterfinals.

Cruz Veliz had a team-high nine points for Woodburn, and Spencer Karsseboom had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Woodburn now will face either Crescent Valley or La Salle at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the consolation.

CLASS 5A — SILVERTON 45, SOUTH ALBANY 34

Silverton’s girls basketball team beat South Albany 45-35 on Wednesday to advance to the 5A fourth-place game.

Kyleigh Brown had 17 points to lead the Foxes, making 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Silverton now will face Putnam at 9 a.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum for fourth place.

OSAA Class 6A basketball

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS QUARTERFINALS

Jesuit 58, Willamette 55

Clackamas 67, Beaverton 42

Barlow 37, Tualatin 32

South Medford 65, West Salem 35

THURSDAY’S BOYS QUARTERFINALS

Central Catholic vs. West Linn, 1:30 p.m.

Gresham vs. Lincoln, 3:15 p.m.

Beaverton vs. Tualatin, 6:30 p.m.

Mountainside vs. Barlow, 8:15 p.m.

OSAA Class 5A basketball

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS CONSOLATION

Putnam 54, Mountain View 37

Silverton 45, South Albany 35

THURSDAY’S GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Crater vs. Springfield, 1:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Crescent Valley 3:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS QUARTERFINALS

Summit 75, North Eugene 53

Redmond 62, Mountain View 49

Wilsonville 46, Woodburn 26

Crescent Valley 46, La Salle 42

OSAA Class 4A basketball

THURSDAY’S GIRLS QUARTERFINALS

Madras vs. Baker, 1:30 p.m.

Henley vs. Marshfield, 3:15 p.m.

Philomath vs. Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.

Crook County vs. Astoria, 8:15 p.m.

THURSDAY’S BOYS QUARTERFINALS

Crook County vs. Philomath, 1:30 p.m.

Marist vs. Cascade, 3:15 p.m.

Henley vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.

Gladstone vs. Junction City, 8:15 p.m.

