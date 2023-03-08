Open in App
New York Post

Listen to ‘Marchand and Ourand’ Episode 77 feat. ESPN’s Doris Burke

By Post Sports Desk,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jbeQ_0lCCG43v00

In the wake of ESPN’s executive reorg, pod hosts Andrew Marchand and John Ourand look into the future of ESPN, including a discussion of when ESPN will make its main channel available to cord-cutters via streaming.

The hosts also dissect MLB’s move to create a local media department and talk about what that means for the RSN business.

ESPN’s NBA analyst Doris Burke joins this week as The Big Get and discusses how she got into the announcing business, her big break and the announcers she listened to growing up.

Burke talks in depth about her reactions to the time when the rapper Drake wore a Doris Burke shirt courtside at an NBA game in 2016.

