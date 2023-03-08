Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

YISD to host reading festival for book lovers

By Fabiola Loera,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eL2hZ_0lCCFXII00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Ysleta ISD is inviting all book lovers to attend their “Communities Reading Together Book” festival.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, March 9, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Atrium Ysleta ISD Central Office, 9600 Sims Drive.

This is a first for families of YISD. This event aims to foster a culture of reading and help address the literacy needs that are present, according to YISD. The event was made possible due to a $25,000 grant the district earned last year.

The event will feature guest speakers such as Dusti Bowling, Philip D. Cortez, Juanita Gandara, and Guadalupe Garcia McGall. Participating guests can enjoy crafts, receive free books, and sign up for free El Paso Public Library cards.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
All The People That Are Representing El Paso At SXSW 2023
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
El Paso Museum of History to open two new exhibitions
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Dia de los Ninos, Dia de los Libros event is looking for performers, exhibitors, and organization booths
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community invited to celebrate ‘Noche de Danza’ at Lincoln Park
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Lincoln Park celebrates reopening, touts its place in Borderland history
El Paso, TX1 day ago
ABC-7 at Noon: Throw Down In Chuco Town
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Chef Maria Is Adding El Paso Flavor to This Season’s Menu at Southwest University Park
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
Dunkin’ to host grand opening of new concept location, will give away free coffee for a year
El Paso, TX1 day ago
City of El Paso unveils skate facility as part of improvements at Eastside park
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Fire could delay children’s museum opening by few months
El Paso, TX10 hours ago
Monday Forecast: Warm, breezy start to the week
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
A neighbor helps contain a housefire in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM13 hours ago
Barber shop offers discounts to active military, free cuts for veterans
El Paso, TX3 days ago
One Instagram Post Turned into a Lovefest for El Paso Businesses
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Raiz FCU opens new East El Paso branch with focus on serving, helping underserved
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Borderland vet-owned business helps homeowners, others ‘declutter’
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
Volunteer firefighter loses home in Mesilla after fire
Mesilla, NM3 days ago
Fire officials offer tips to keep your furry family members safe from housefires
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Exclusive 9 day forecast: More 80 degrees on the way
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Jorge Tovar and Stephanie Han pick up wins in boxing card at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Police respond to stabbing on Gateway Boulevard
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso bridge incident has South Texas ports on alert
El Paso, TX10 hours ago
Mass migrant crossing attempt was ‘senseless, irrational act,’ mayor says
El Paso, TX9 hours ago
Crash in Downtown El Paso sends one person to hospital
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Two men arrested for east El Paso stabbing
El Paso, TX8 hours ago
El Paso’s DWI Court one of four in the U.S. to be nationally recognized
El Paso, TX3 days ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
City Council to consider goal of $15 minimum wage for city employees
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Chaotic crowd shuts down international bridge for hours
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent resigns, school board member also leaving
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy