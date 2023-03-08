YISD to host reading festival for book lovers

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Ysleta ISD is inviting all book lovers to attend their “Communities Reading Together Book” festival.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, March 9, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Atrium Ysleta ISD Central Office, 9600 Sims Drive.

This is a first for families of YISD. This event aims to foster a culture of reading and help address the literacy needs that are present, according to YISD. The event was made possible due to a $25,000 grant the district earned last year.

The event will feature guest speakers such as Dusti Bowling, Philip D. Cortez, Juanita Gandara, and Guadalupe Garcia McGall. Participating guests can enjoy crafts, receive free books, and sign up for free El Paso Public Library cards.

