Open in App
Concord, NH
See more from this location?
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Renominates Quinn To Head Safety, Council Voting Policy Change Before Council

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org,

5 days ago
CONCORD – Fifteen million dollars in funding for a new nursing home for Strafford County, $750,00 for a new child care center for Concord, more...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Concord, NH newsLocal Concord, NH
In these NH communities, you pay for how much trash you send to the landfill
Concord, NH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brattleboro voters, upset with crime and EMS changes, send local leaders a message
Brattleboro, VT17 hours ago
Parents of slain officer push for N.H. law to save injured police K-9s
Yarmouth, MA1 day ago
New Hampshire hospitals continuing to grapple with staffing shortage
Portsmouth, NH3 days ago
AG Releases Town Meeting Political Advertising Election Complaints
Hollis, NH4 days ago
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Nashua, NH2 days ago
Tractor-trailer driver arrested for DUI on I-89 in NH
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Man Poses for Epic Mugshot After Leading New Hampshire State Troopers on Chase
Hill, NH1 day ago
Police track down suspected people behind mail thefts in New Hampshire towns
Holderness, NH2 days ago
Laconia man accused of planting three live pipe bombs under porch of neighbor’s home﻿
Laconia, NH22 hours ago
Police arrest New Hampshire state rep seen on video shouting at plow driver
Wentworth, NH3 days ago
Fire damages Nashua mobile home
Nashua, NH1 day ago
Report: Intoxicated Lebanon Cops Assigned To SWAT Duty
Lebanon, NH1 day ago
Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire
Franconia, NH2 days ago
NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000
Nashua, NH3 days ago
Gone but not forgotten: Book explores lives of families who lost their homes to Quabbin Reservoir
Boston, MA2 days ago
This Maine Spot Picked As One Of The Best In the U.S. For Nachos
South Portland, ME2 days ago
11 Arrested in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Illegal Drug Activity Bust
Seabrook, NH4 days ago
Milford High School Students Hold Walkout After School Board Proposes Restrictive Bathroom Policy
Milford, NH4 days ago
Missing Nashua Man Has Been Found Safe, Police Say
Nashua, NH15 hours ago
Serious two-car crash with entrapment, ejection, requires multiple Medflights in Londonderry
Londonderry, NH2 days ago
Settlement Reached On Closure of Labor and Delivery Services at Frisbie Memorial Hospital
Rochester, NH6 days ago
FedEx truck crashes in Readsboro
Readsboro, VT2 days ago
Good News: It Looks Like Maine’s First Costco is Set to Open This Year
Scarborough, ME1 day ago
2 arrested in Hartford after woman assaulted, robbed
Hartford, VT2 days ago
7 Massachusetts snow maps for Monday’s long-lasting March nor’easter
Boston, MA1 day ago
Maine Home Sold for $300,000 Over Asking Price Before It Even Hit the Market
Yarmouth, ME1 day ago
Dozens of mailboxes rummaged through, packages stolen from homes across White Mountains region
Thornton, NH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy