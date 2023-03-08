Colorado police not filing charges against Ja Morant for video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Glendale, Colorado announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed against Ja Morant after a video appeared to show the Grizzlies superstar holding a gun in a club.
Glendale Police said they were not able to determine probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.
Police also said they didn’t receive any calls at the nightclub regarding a weapon, no one filed a complaint, and no disturbances were reported. ‘We’re all praying for Ja’: Penny Hardaway shows support for Grizzlies star guard Morant
“Although the video was concerning, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” according to a press release. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
