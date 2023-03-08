Colorado police not filing charges against Ja Morant for video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Glendale, Colorado announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed against Ja Morant after a video appeared to show the Grizzlies superstar holding a gun in a club.

Glendale Police said they were not able to determine probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.

Police also said they didn’t receive any calls at the nightclub regarding a weapon, no one filed a complaint, and no disturbances were reported.

“Although the video was concerning, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” according to a press release.

