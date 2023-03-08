Netflix Edited Chris Rock’s ‘Selective Outrage’ Special to Correct Rock’s Botched Will Smith Joke

Chris Rock finally addressed the elephant in the room in his latest comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. But the highly anticipated live event didn’t go off without a hitch.

In the comedy special, Rock explained that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were upset with him when he hosted the Oscars back in 2016, years before Smith famously slapped him at the 2022 ceremony.

“Years ago his wife said I should quit the Oscars, I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of piece of shit, ever!” he told the crowd in Baltimore, Maryland.

But in his rush to deliver the joke, he actually named the wrong movie.

“No, not Emancipation, I fucked up the joke,” he said, before launching back into it: “She started this shit. She said that me, a fucking grown ass man, should quit his job because ‘My husband didn’t get nominated for Concussion.’”

It appears that the mistake has since been edited out of the comedy special. Decider reached out to Netflix for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.

Vulture‘s Jesse David Fox pointed out the correction on Twitter today, where he wrote, “they fixed the Concussion-Emancipation slip up in the version that’s now on Netflix,” then added, “it makes one wonder if there has been other tweaks!”

Rock was referencing the 2016 Oscars ceremony that he hosted, which happened to be the year Pinkett Smith was boycotting the ceremony as part of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, a movement that criticized the Academy for its lack of diversity.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited,” he said while hosting at the time. Sources say that Will Smith was still upset about that joke when he slapped him at the Oscars last year after Rock made another joke about Pinkett Smith.

It appears that Rock got his punchlines mixed up. Emancipation was referenced later on in the special in a rather controversial joke.

“I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life, and now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped,” he said.

Rock’s latest special is now streaming on Netflix.