Open in App
Durham, NC
See more from this location?
BlueDevilCountry

Matthew Hurt drops career-high in G League

By Matt Giles,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWRyV_0lCCCM0a00

Former ACC Most Improved Player and All-ACC First Team performer Matthew Hurt went undrafted following his sophomore Duke basketball campaign in 2020-21. He hasn't been on an NBA roster during the regular season.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Instead, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound Minnesota native has spent both years as a pro with the Memphis Hustle in the G League, hoping to impress to the tune of a shot somewhere in the NBA.

And on Monday night, Hurt, a former five-star recruit who turns 23 years old in April, showed that his sizzle hasn't fizzled.

He tallied a career-high 30 points in 36 minutes as the Hustle's starting center, shooting 13-for-16 from the field, 1-for-2 from downtown, and 2-for-4 from the foul line in their 112-97 home win over the Austin Spurs.

Furthermore, he grabbed three rebounds and finished with an impressive five blocks (also a career-high) and only two fouls, showcasing his ability to handle the paint with authority and a touch of swagger.

As his dad, Rich Hurt, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, "All he needs is a chance to prove himself!!"

Through 22 games for the Hustle this go-round, Matthew Hurt is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 23.7 minutes per outing. His season shooting percentages are top-notch at 60.0 from the field and 40.7 beyond the arc.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski becomes first Division I player in 25 seasons to pull off feat during win vs Virginia
Durham, NC2 days ago
'Leading Candidate' For Georgetown Head Coaching Job Has Emerged
Washington, DC2 days ago
Why is North Carolina not playing in NIT? Hubert Davis explains decision after NCAA Tournament snub
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Future Duke guard goes off in championship game
Durham, NC2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS11 hours ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
HOF coach slams UNC's NIT decision, suggests punishment
Chapel Hill, NC15 hours ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Video: Marcus Smart takes down Trae Young in heated altercation
Boston, MA2 days ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Duke not returning to Greensboro for NCAA Tournament
Durham, NC1 day ago
North Carolina Hospital Ranked As One Of The Best In The World
Durham, NC3 days ago
Look: Sports World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Announcement
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Former UNC forward Garrison Brooks has monster game
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Vitale sounds off on Clemson's NCAA Tournament snub
Clemson, SC1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Blue Devils make giant leap in final poll
Durham, NC14 hours ago
Cam Reddish puts Knicks, Tom Thibodeau on blast with ‘favoritism’ take
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy