Matthew Hurt drops career-high in G League

Former ACC Most Improved Player and All-ACC First Team performer Matthew Hurt went undrafted following his sophomore Duke basketball campaign in 2020-21. He hasn't been on an NBA roster during the regular season.

Instead, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound Minnesota native has spent both years as a pro with the Memphis Hustle in the G League, hoping to impress to the tune of a shot somewhere in the NBA.

And on Monday night, Hurt, a former five-star recruit who turns 23 years old in April, showed that his sizzle hasn't fizzled.

He tallied a career-high 30 points in 36 minutes as the Hustle's starting center, shooting 13-for-16 from the field, 1-for-2 from downtown, and 2-for-4 from the foul line in their 112-97 home win over the Austin Spurs.

Furthermore, he grabbed three rebounds and finished with an impressive five blocks (also a career-high) and only two fouls, showcasing his ability to handle the paint with authority and a touch of swagger.

As his dad, Rich Hurt, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, "All he needs is a chance to prove himself!!"

Through 22 games for the Hustle this go-round, Matthew Hurt is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 23.7 minutes per outing. His season shooting percentages are top-notch at 60.0 from the field and 40.7 beyond the arc.

