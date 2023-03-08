Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Browns draft profile: Could the team target versatile safety Christopher Smith?

By Jacob Roach,

3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns will look at safety position changes with the team set to release John Johnson III. They need a player that can play deep coverage and potentially a true nickel player as well. Christopher Smith from Georgia could fill the nickel role as well as a coverage safety.

Smith has a slim frame which could limit his play in the box but he has the toughness to make a decent impact in the run game. The Browns safeties need to produce more in the turnover area and Smith has the production in college due to his great ball skills and ability to track the ball in the air.

A player with high football IQ Smith can read and diagnose what is happening in front of him and has the athleticism to react quickly. Some tackling issues have to be cleaned up but his physicality as a tackler shows he has the tools to be quality to be reliable after the catch and in run support.

