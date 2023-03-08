Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Browns gifted a talented defensive tackle in The Draft Network's latest mock draft

By Jacob Roach,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DG69f_0lCCAhHJ00

Another mock draft and another outlet in the Draft Network giving the Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The Browns desperately need help at defensive tackle and Smith is an intriguing prospect that would add the needed size to stop the run at 337 pounds. He is a stout run defender that flashes some nice athleticism against the pass rush.

However, the tape for Smith is widely inconsistent and it makes some hesitate to take him that early in the draft. If you think you can develop a more consistent rusher the tools to be an outstanding player are all there. If the Browns pull off a move for edge or wide receiver help before the draft it wouldn’t be a terrible pick to take Smith but it’s not my first choice.

