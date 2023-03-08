Open in App
Cleveland, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeAndre Hopkins would 'be flexible' with his contract when traded

By Cory Kinnan,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NFmx_0lCC9V3r00

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get more explosive offensively and spread their offense out a bit more with quarterback Deshaun Watson. And one splash move they could make is to trade for a former teammate of Watson’s in the form of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, Hopkins is willing to “be flexible” with his new team regarding the last two years of his contract.

Currently, Hopkins is slated to carry a salary of over $19 million in 2023, then just over $14 million in 2024. When Hopkins is discussing being flexible, he is more than likely willing to restructure the current year to add another year or two onto the backend of his deal.

