Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
BBC

Breonna Taylor: Louisville police violated civil rights, Justice Department says

By Brandon Drenon BBC News, Washington DC,

5 days ago
A Kentucky police department that conducted the botched armed raid in which a hospital worker was killed routinely used excessive force, a Department of Justice...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
A Louisville police sergeant ignored that a cop knelt on a man's neck for nearly 2 minutes — but did note that an officer broke one of their fingernails, DOJ alleges
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Louisville cops called Black people racial slurs and videotaped themselves throwing drinks at pedestrians from their police cars, explosive DOJ probe finds
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Louisville police officers tased a man so many times that his traumatized children cried 'Is my daddy dead?': DOJ report
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DOJ Report Reveals Louisville Cops Videotaped Abusive Treatment of Black Individuals, Including Drink Throwing Incidents
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Louisville woman found guilty of mailing threats to neighbors because of their race
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville Police Officer Uses K9 to Brutally Attack Black Child
Louisville, KY5 days ago
JCPS principal arrested at Louisville middle school on his first day on the job
Louisville, KY12 hours ago
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Kentucky man sentenced to 18 years for trafficking fentanyl into Virginia
Boston, KY5 days ago
Shelbyville man arrested after cashing in winning ticket that wasn't his, police say
Shelbyville, KY1 day ago
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
Boston, KY5 days ago
Southern Indiana man arrested, accused of stealing construction materials at home building site
Charlestown, IN3 days ago
Illinois man dies in fatal Jackson County crash
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: Texas man arrested in Louisville had 100 pounds of cocaine in truck
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Man shot, injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Louisville man sentenced to 151 months for possession of over 280 grams of fentanyl
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Police investigating after cellphone video shows ransacked Family Dollar store in south Louisville
Louisville, KY3 days ago
LIVE: Jeffersontown Police provide update on Texas man arrested after large cocaine seizure
Louisville, KY4 days ago
LMPD investigating after Thursday morning stabbing in Valley Station
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Southern Indiana student arrested after threatening school violence
Jeffersonville, IN5 days ago
LMPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing in Valley Station
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Jeffersontown Police intercept 'substantial amount' of cocaine during traffic stop
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Student arrested after allegedly threatening violence at Jeffersonville middle school, police say
Jeffersonville, IN5 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN4 days ago
FOUND: 80-year-old Louisville man reported missing last week has been located
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Dam in danger of failing in southern Jefferson County, flood advisory issued
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Seymour police confiscate confiscate an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and $18,000 in marijuana
Seymour, IN6 days ago
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Louisville, KY8 days ago
This centuries-old Kentucky tavern visited by Jesse James, Abraham Lincoln erupted in flames in 1998
Bardstown, KY6 days ago
2 people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Jeffersonville, police say
Jeffersonville, IN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy