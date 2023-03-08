Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams Out For Trip to Phoenix

Oklahoma City will face a loaded Suns team without two key starters on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City’s win streak continued on Tuesday night after they downed Golden State in front of a large Paycom Center crowd.

With the win the Thunder are now tied with the Pelicans for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Though OKC will need to keep winning and avoid losing too many games in a row to remain in the contention in the highly competitive conference.

The Thunder will have a chance to win their fourth straight game on Wednesday as they travel to Phoenix to battle the loaded Suns. The Suns will have their full list of stars including former Thunder MVP Kevin Durant alongside Devin Booker.

However, they’ll have to do so without both Shai Gilgoeus-Alexander and Jalen Williams who are both out for the game due to minor injuries. Williams is set to miss his second straight game, while SGA finds himself back on the injury report after returning for a game.

The game will be Durant’s home debut for the Suns as he missed time immediately after the trade due to a knee injury. Barring any surprise setbacks the game will be Durant’s first matchup against OKC since Nov. 2021.

OKC remains without key players due to injury though Aleksej Pokusevski is rehabbing his knee injury and could return before the end of the season.

The Thunder are set for a challenge facing a star studded Suns team without key depth pieces on Wednesday night in the desert.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Kenrich Williams: Out: Left Wrist Scapholunate Rupture

Jalen Williams: Out: Right Wrist Sprain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out: Injury Management/Abdominal Strain

Phoenix Suns:

Josh Okogie: Available: Nasal Fracture

Landry Shamet: Out: Right Foot Soreness

Tip-off for the Suns and Thunder is slated for 8 p.m. in Phoenix, the Suns are currently 13.5-point favorites.

