Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Texas’ Rodney Terry named the Sporting News national basketball coach of the year

By Billy Gates,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WG5XE_0lCC6OJ300

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He wasn’t named the Big 12 Conference coach of the year, but one national publication thinks Longhorns interim head coach Rodney Terry is the best in the country.

The Sporting News named Terry its men’s college basketball coach of the year Wednesday after Terry led the Longhorns to a top-10 ranking and No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Conference tournament. In the first draft of the top 16 seeded teams for the NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns were slotted at No. 5 by the selection committee. Given the circumstances under that Terry took the team over, it’s remarkable what he’s been able to accomplish.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Terry took over as acting head coach when Chris Beard was arrested and charged with third-degree felony assault on Dec. 12 (which has since been dropped), leading to his suspension by the University of Texas and eventually his firing on Jan. 5. The team was 7-1 and ranked No. 12 by the Associated Press at the time Terry was named acting head coach, and the Longhorns ended the regular season 23-8. Terry received a pay raise from the university to $1.2 million, as well.

Under Terry this season, Texas is 7-1 in games decided by five or fewer points or in overtime and has 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for second-most in the country. Heading into the conference tournament, the Longhorns are ranked No. 7 by the Associated Press and rated No. 8 in the KenPom.com efficiency table

It’s the first time ever the publication has named a Texas coach its coach of the year. Providence head coach Ed Cooley won the award last year.

Texas will play either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma in the Big 12 quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
March Madness: Texas men earn No. 2 seed in Midwest region, face Colgate in first round
Austin, TX1 day ago
No. 7 Texas beats No. 22 TCU 66-60 in Big 12 semifinals
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chris Beard hired at Ole Miss 2 months after Texas firing
Austin, TX14 hours ago
Texas Longhorns end season No. 5 in final AP poll, hoping to end long Sweet 16 drought
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Texas women get No. 4 seed, will take on East Carolina at Moody Center in 1st round
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas women’s hoops falls in Big 12 tournament title to Iowa State
Ames, IA1 day ago
Longhorns crush Jayhawks (again) to win Big 12 tournament title, automatic bid to March Madness
Austin, TX2 days ago
No. 10 Texas tops Alabama once during Bevo Classic, fall in extra innings twice
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas women’s basketball soars to Big 12 tournament championship game with win over Oklahoma State
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Texas baseball sweeps Manhattan, runs winning streak to 5 games
Austin, TX1 day ago
No. 15 Texas women top K-State 60-42 in Big 12 tourney
Austin, TX3 days ago
Steve Sarkisian’s takeaways from Ewers, Manning and 1 week of spring football
Austin, TX3 days ago
Austin FC opponent signs 4 players for 2nd leg of CONCACAF Champions League 1st round after visa denials: report
Austin, TX9 hours ago
PHOTOS: Celebrities visit Austin for festival
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin FC spoils Real Salt Lake’s home opener with 2-1 victory
Austin, TX2 days ago
What musicians would you like to see in Austin?
Austin, TX2 days ago
ACC to launch 2 new education certifications amid teacher shortage
Austin, TX1 day ago
SXSW Film & TV Festival 2023 premieres with Chris Pine, Elizabeth Olsen, Eva Longoria and more!
Austin, TX2 days ago
Dateline correspondents talk to KXAN on first SXSW panel, Austin murders, new podcast
Austin, TX2 days ago
Spring arrives weeks earlier for much of the country
Austin, TX11 hours ago
SZA splashes into Moody Center with highly anticipated SOS tour
Austin, TX3 days ago
The proper way to address residents in these Central Texas cities, towns
Austin, TX3 days ago
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Austin school
Austin, TX3 days ago
Free fridge opens in Del Valle food desert
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Very little water flowing into Lake Travis
Point Venture, TX8 hours ago
No age cap: Two different generations strive for healthy lifestyle in Austin senior living community
Austin, TX8 hours ago
3 takeaways from ‘Love & Death,’ a new HBO Max series about a Texas axe murder
Austin, TX7 hours ago
MAP: Best places to take bluebonnet, wildflower photos
Austin, TX1 day ago
SXSW means big bucks for Airbnb hosts, but are they licensed?
Austin, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy