nfldraftdiamonds.com

Trea Shropshire, WR, UAB | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview By Damond Talbot, 3 days ago

By Damond Talbot, 3 days ago

Trea Shropshire is a big-time playmaker who dominated at the 2023 Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida. After an amazing Bowl Game performance in the Bahamas, ...