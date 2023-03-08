1 Dead After Creek County Crash

A 47-year-old man died at the hospital on Wednesday after authorities said he fell asleep and crashed in Creek County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Adan Quinones-Acosta of Aurora, Illinois, crashed out on I-44 about nine miles west of Bristow just before 7 a.m.

Troopers said Quinones-Acosta was heading eastbound with four passengers in the vehicle when he fell asleep and hit the barrier wall. He then went back on the roadway and hit another vehicle before flipping on the driver side door to the right of the road.

A 23-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with a head injury, authorities say that person is in good condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.