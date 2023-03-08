Gators planning next meeting with this in-state 4-star EDGE

The Florida Gators offered four-star Columbus (Miami, Florida) edge rusher Dylan Stephenson a scholarship at the end of February, and now the team is working on bringing him to campus over the spring, according to Gators Online.

Stephenson is looking to load up his schedule over the next month or so with visits to Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Michigan. While only the Tigers have a date set with him, Florida could be the next to lock in a meeting with the in-state blue-chipper.

“It would most likely be April 16, but I haven’t confirmed a date yet,” Stephenson said. “It’s still in the works and I’m ironing out the details.”

His main points of contact at the university are outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and recruiting staffer Larry Williams. Peterson is the one who offered Stephenson, and he’s developed a good relationship with the junior edge rusher.

Right now, the in-state programs have Stephenson’s interest. Miami is the hometown school and favorite to land him, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine with Florida State in second place. He hopes to have a decision in place before the start of his senior year, which put a five-month clock on his recruitment.

Stephenson is ranked No. 118 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 11 among edge rushers in the class of 2024. The On3 industry ranking has him a bit lower at No. 156 overall and No. 14 among those in this position, but he’s still among the nation’s top prep edge rushers.

