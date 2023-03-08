Open in App
Big Spring, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect(s)

By Zachary Bordner,

5 days ago

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Crime Stoppers is requesting assistance identifying and locating an unknown subject(s) involved in burglaries.

On September 27, Big Spring Police Department received video evidence of the burglary that happened at the Reliable Self Storage units located at the 1900 block of Wasson on September 23 and September 27. The investigation has led authorities to the discovery of multiple storage units being burglarized.

Investigators have exhausted all other leads attempting to identify the subjects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved. If you have any information regarding this case, please submit a tip by calling 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or using the website and reference tip #2-22-03228.

