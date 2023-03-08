Open in App
Ithaca, NY
News Channel 34

Dead & Co. to play benefit concert at Cornell University

By Pat Giblin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOTa4_0lCC0UQb00

ITHACA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Dead are returning to Barton Hall at Cornell University for an intimate performance on May 8th.

The remaining members of the Grateful Dead will return, as Dead & Company, for the first time since they played an iconic concert at the university in 1977.

“Cornell 1977 holds a special place in Grateful Dead lore. That magical night lives forever and will always link Cornell and the Grateful Dead,” said drummer Mickey Hart. “On that fateful night in 1977, my wife Caryl was a student at Cornell but missed that performance. Many twists and turns later, we wind up once again at Cornell to celebrate that 1977 performance with a benefit concert at Barton Hall. If anyone finds some of my old brain cells that I lost back in ’77 in Barton Hall, please advise.”

The concert will be a fundraiser for Cornell’s 2030 Project, an initiative meant develop and accelerate tangible solutions to climate change.

It will also benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit established by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Science that helps support the health and welfare of music industry professionals.

The band will play stadiums and arenas on its final tour, but Barton Hall only has 4,800 seats.

Therefore the demand for the show will heavily outweigh the amount of tickets that can be sold. Tickets will be released via lottery and students, faculty, and alumni will be able to get them at a discounted price.

More information about tickets can be found here .

Learn more about the legacy of the May 5th, 1977 show here .

