Morgantown, WV
WVNS

WVU Family Nurse Practitioner students receive 100% first-time pass rate on certification exam

By Danielle Sandler,

5 days ago

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Recently, West Virginia University School of Nursing graduates of the Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner program received a 100% first-time pass rate on their certification exam.

This is a wonderful achievement made by all the 2022 graduates who took the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners certification that passed on their first attempt. This marks the first time in recent years the program’s graduates have achieved a 100% pass rate.

Dr. Billie Vance, the Director of the MSN and DNP Programs for West Virginia University School of Nursing explained why this is so significant for the students to pass on their first try.

“If a graduate were not successful the first attempt, they could take the exam again and have the opportunity to pass it, but first-time pass rates are what are really important for accreditation requirements for our university,” said Vance.

The Master of Science in Nursing also offers baccalaureate-prepared nurses the opportunity to earn a master’s degree on a part-time or full-time basis.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

