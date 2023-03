While stopped at a red light recently, Junior Pantaleon Morales took a second to scratch a Virginia lottery ticket.

But when he saw his $100,000 prize, he didn’t believe it, according to a March 8 Virginia Lottery news release.

“I saw the prize amount and got really nervous,” Morales told lottery officials. “I handed the ticket to my brother and asked him to check the prize for me.”

Morales’ brother looked at the ticket and confirmed: He had won the top prize in the $100,000 Jumbo Cash Game, officials said.

Now, the Richmond man plans to use his prize to put a down payment on a new house.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

