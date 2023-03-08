Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Observer

‘Commanding estate.’ See Panthers’ coach Frank Reich’s $3.45 million home in Charlotte.

By Joe Marusak,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFvnf_0lCBzJTB00
Overhead photo of Foxcroft home bought by Carolina Panthers new head coach Frank Reich in Charlotte, N.C. Joe Purvis

Residents of the Foxcroft neighborhood in south Charlotte can lay claim to a famous new neighbor.

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich bought an estate on Arbor Way in the South Park neighborhood for $3.45 million, according to the Charlotte office of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty .

Reich bought the home from Laura Merling and Calum Macrae, who paid $2.715 million for the estate in October 2018 from Charlotte-based Grandfather Homes Inc., Mecklenburg County property tax records show. Reich closed Wednesday.

The home and land have a 2022 tax appraised value of about $2.3 million, according to county records.

The recently named head coach was the Panthers’ starting quarterback for the team’s first-ever game in 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHcGa_0lCBzJTB00
The $3.45 million property is described as “Effortlessly integrating indoor-outdoor living, the home features a covered veranda and fire pit.” JOE PURVIS

“Modern masterpiece,” Premier Sotheby’s described the home in the headline of a news release sent Wednesday to The Charlotte Observer announcing the sale.

“A commanding estate,” Premier Sotheby’s continued in the first sentence of the release.

Jessica Grier of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was the exclusive listing agent.

Grandfather Homes built the “masterfully crafted” home, as Premier Sotheby’s described the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom residence.

Charlotte-based Greg Perry designed the home, which has an open floor plan with classic architectural elements, bluestone floors, custom built-ins and masonry fireplaces, according to Premier Sotheby’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uloy5_0lCBzJTB00
Exterior of newly-purchased property in south Charlotte by new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich. JOE PURVIS

The home also features a gourmet chef’s kitchen and “an elegant owner’s suite” that “provides a relaxing retreat,” according to the release.

“Effortlessly integrating indoor-outdoor living, the home features a covered veranda and fire pit,” according to Premier Sotheby’s.

“Situated in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in South Park, this stunning residence is perfectly placed near Charlotte’s city center,” Grier gushed in the release. “We recognized that it would attract a special buyer, but this far exceeded any of our expectations.”

