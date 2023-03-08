Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

24-hour soccer channel CBS Sports Golazo Network to launch April 11

By Jason Anderson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMWm9_0lCBw81U00

CBS is a relatively recent soccer convert, but it’s safe to say the network is all-in.

The latest evidence is a new 24-hour streaming network dedicated to soccer and nothing else. The CBS Sports Golazo Network will launch April 11, with a familiar roster of on-screen talent announced on Wednesday.

“The launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, in a press release. “Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans.”

The Golazo Network will come with a new show named Morning Footy, a two-hour morning show that will run weekdays from 7:00-9:00am Eastern. Morning Footy will be hosted by Susannah Collins, and will include former U.S. men’s national team forward Charlie Davies, analyst Nico Cantor, “The Cooligans” comedian Alexis Guerreros, and reporter/ex-Mexico women’s national team attacker Jenny Chiu.

It’s the first all-soccer network available for U.S. viewers since Fox Soccer Plus launched in 2010. Fox Soccer Channel ran for 16 years from 1997 to 2013.

According to CBS, the network will also include pre- and post-match shows (including for CBS’s UEFA Champions League coverage), live games, original programming, soccer documentaries from the Paramount+ library, and more.

CBS’s list of soccer properties includes all three UEFA men’s club tournaments, the NWSL, Serie A, the Women’s Super League, CONCACAF national team competitions, the Asian Football Confederation Champions League, and top-flight men’s league play from Argentina, Brazil, and Scotland.

The Golazo Network will stream for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, and on Paramount+.

Related

MLS broadcast schedule 2023: Apple TV Season Pass and Fox carrying games

MLS reaches deal with DirecTV to show games in bars, restaurants

Vox Media nukes SB Nation's vital American soccer coverage

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Deal reportedly 'done' for Patriots' rival landing legendary QB
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Breaking: Notre Dame's top player entering transfer portal
Notre Dame, IN17 hours ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC1 day ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO15 hours ago
Instant analysis after Bengals lose Jessie Bates to Falcons in free agency
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
John Cominsky: Pros and cons of the Lions re-signing the free agent DL
Detroit, MI2 days ago
D'Angelo Russell says he has 'no relationship' with Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Breaking: Notre Dame freshman safety granted release to play elsewhere
South Bend, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy