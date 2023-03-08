24-hour soccer channel CBS Sports Golazo Network to launch April 11

CBS is a relatively recent soccer convert, but it’s safe to say the network is all-in.

The latest evidence is a new 24-hour streaming network dedicated to soccer and nothing else. The CBS Sports Golazo Network will launch April 11, with a familiar roster of on-screen talent announced on Wednesday.

“The launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, in a press release. “Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans.”

The Golazo Network will come with a new show named Morning Footy, a two-hour morning show that will run weekdays from 7:00-9:00am Eastern. Morning Footy will be hosted by Susannah Collins, and will include former U.S. men’s national team forward Charlie Davies, analyst Nico Cantor, “The Cooligans” comedian Alexis Guerreros, and reporter/ex-Mexico women’s national team attacker Jenny Chiu.

It’s the first all-soccer network available for U.S. viewers since Fox Soccer Plus launched in 2010. Fox Soccer Channel ran for 16 years from 1997 to 2013.

According to CBS, the network will also include pre- and post-match shows (including for CBS’s UEFA Champions League coverage), live games, original programming, soccer documentaries from the Paramount+ library, and more.

CBS’s list of soccer properties includes all three UEFA men’s club tournaments, the NWSL, Serie A, the Women’s Super League, CONCACAF national team competitions, the Asian Football Confederation Champions League, and top-flight men’s league play from Argentina, Brazil, and Scotland.

The Golazo Network will stream for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, and on Paramount+.

