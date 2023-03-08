Charlotte Hornets Snap New York Knicks’ 9-Game Win Streak

The Knicks’ 2023-2024 season winning streak has sadly come to an end. The Charlotte Hornets defeated the red-hot New York ball club on Tuesday night (March 7), ending their run at nine games.

The Knickerbockers did not go down easily. The team actually held a 16-point lead in the first half despite being heavily fatigued from intense play over the last few weeks. RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Julius Randle had 16, Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickley both had 14, and new addition Josh Hart added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Hornets, on the other hand, had three players score over 20 points; Kelly Oubre Jr. led the charge with 27, Terry Rozier added 25, and Gordon Hayward had 23. Hayward was also on the brink of a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists.

“I know they were stunned,” Hayward said when asked about how it felt to silence the raucous Madison Square Garden crowd. The stars were out as per usual—namely WWE superstar Liv Morgan who went viral for appearing uninterested in a conversation with a man.

The Knicks’ nine-game win streak was impressive, especially considering they defeated the defending Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics twice in one week. They currently sit at the fifth seed in the East, just two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers .

Another team they defeated twice was their crosstown rivals the Brooklyn Nets , which was also a meaningful victory after the Nets traded away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving . The Knicks hadn’t defeated them in over three seasons.

