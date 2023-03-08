Open in App
Boston, MA
Boston

‘It is going to be four-plus hours of joy and pain’

By Jack Pickell,

5 days ago

Richard Ennis is running Boston for his wife, Amy, who is bravely battling a cancer diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rxBm_0lCBvbIz00

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Richard Ennis

Age: 46

From: Canton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Bd81_0lCBvbIz00

In 2016, my wife, Amy, was diagnosed with colon cancer which later metastasized to her lungs, progressing to stage 4. After numerous rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries, she continues to fight every day. I’m running the 2023 Boston Marathon for Amy.

At 47 years old, this will be my first marathon. I realize this is in no way going to be easy. There will be many ups and downs throughout the race. It is going to be four-plus hours of joy and pain, but what are four hours of discomfort compared to seven years of physical and emotional pain that Amy has faced thus far? Let’s go!!!!

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

