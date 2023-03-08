Open in App
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan no longer facing sexual assault charges

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tg4R2_0lCBvF5700

NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan no longer facing sexual assault charges 00:31

BOSTON – NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan , who was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Boston, will no longer face criminal charges.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden's office announced Wednesday that a Nolle Prosequi was filed in the case.

Police said in November that McClanaghan met a woman at on a dating app, had drinks with her at a Boston hotel bar, and went to her room.

The woman told Boston police that she blacked out shortly after getting to the room, then woke up alone, covered in bruises, and in pain. She told police she believed she was drugged and raped.

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced the case will not move forward.

"Our responsibility in all cases is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. In some cases that endeavor does not add up to a viable prosecution," Hayden's office said. "We have a duty to recognize that conclusion and to take the appropriate action when it is reached. We have taken that appropriate action today. Out of respect for the privacy of all parties involved we will have no further comment."

According to McClanaghan's website, he is a premier skills development trainer who has worked with NBA stars like Al Horford and Stephen Curry.

