Georgia State
Isaiah Wynn posts a cryptic tweet ahead of pending free agency

By Jordy McElroy,

5 days ago
Whether literally or figuratively, New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn is “free.”

The free agent offensive tackle will get his first taste of NFL free agency in 2023, and there’s a strong possibility he could be playing football elsewhere. Things haven’t worked out as expected in New England for the former University of Georgia standout.

Injuries have been a lingering problem throughout his career and so has his on-field play. It’s mostly been a mixed bag with penalties stacking as high as the Eiffel Tower. Things got so bad last season that every play felt like a hold-your-breath moment in hopes that yellow flags didn’t fly.

On Wednesday, the veteran offensive tackle took to social media and posted a cryptic tweet.

We’re not going to deep dive into Wynn’s mind because this tweet could mean anything.

But the timing of it is noteworthy considering the official start of free agency is a week away. One thing is certain: Wynn’s freedom from New England could be a good thing for both sides. The Patriots can look to improve at the tackle position, while Wynn searches for a new opportunity to change the narrative being written about him.

