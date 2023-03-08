Open in App
El Paso County, CO
KXRM

El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal speaks at state capitol

By Brett Yager,

5 days ago

(COLORADO) — El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal spoke at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday, March 8 in opposition to SB-170 , legislation in relation to extreme risk protection orders.

SB-170, also known as Extreme Risk Protection Order Petitions according to the summary on Colorado’s legislative website, will expand the extreme risk protection order articles to add “licensed medical care providers, licensed mental health-care providers, licensed educators, and district attorneys,” along with funding for a “public education campaign about the availability and the process for requesting an extreme risk protection order.”

According to Sheriff Roybal, SB-170 violates the 4th Amendment against unreasonable search and seizure along with the 14th Amendment or due process.

“As Sheriff, it is my priority to uphold the constitution, carry out the letter of the law and keep our community safe,” said Sheriff Roybal.

