Fire on decommissioned oil rig on east side of Mobile River

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.) : Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed no one was injured. The fire was started on a decommissioned oil rig.

MFRD said “they are concerned about the environmental effects” and Mobile County EMA has been notified. They also requested the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

The Coast Guard is on scene assessing the situation.

There are still some flames visible inside some compartments on the top of the structure.

MFRD said there is “no risk to anyone in the area” but remain concerned about the “potential hazards” to the environment.

“Mostly, what we have got is residual mixed with the water and the foam that we used to battle the flames, just kinda flowing off of the top of the rig,” said Steven Millhouse with MFRD. “Again, the Coast Guard, ADEM and EMA are working to mitigate.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) : Mobile Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami said the fire started at around 1:45 p.m..

Crews were scrapping and old semi-submersible platform and a cut sparked a fire due to old fuel and oil on the platform.

Lami explained how this fire is difficult to put out because of how high the platform is. His full explanation can be found below.

No one was injured.

UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) : Mobile Fire-Rescue said they are still on scene. Multiple companies arrived on scene to “discover an multi-story, oil rig-like structure with heavy smoke and flames present.”

The rig contained diesel, hydraulic fluid and oil with “other potential hazards on board.”

This remains a developing scene.







MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed an oil rig is on fire on the east side of the Mobile River.

The cause of the fire is unknown as this point.

WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more details. This story will be updated as we learn more.

