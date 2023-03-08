Open in App
Decatur, IL
WCIA

Arrest made in connection with dead dog found near Forsyth

By Noah Nelson,

5 days ago

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Animal Control released a statement that a Decatur woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a dead dog found in the area two months ago.

Macon Co. Animal Control finds dead dog in Forsyth

Sgt. Ron Atkins, Animal Control Administrator for the Sheriff’s Office, said animal control received a complaint and began an investigation into the circumstances that resulted in a dead dog found on Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick Road near Forsyth on Jan. 24.

Responders found the dog’s body in a cage near the road. Atkins added that the dog appeared to be emaciated.

Twyla Kitsos, 33, of Decatur was arrested on Wednesday for the failure of the owner’s duties in connection with this incident and was given a Notice to Appear in Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Officials said public assistance was crucial, and made the investigation a success.

Mansfield community welcomes stolen dog back home

The investigation remains ongoing, and Atkins said that further information will not be released at this time.

