Alabama's Brandon Miller discusses January shooting for first time publicly

By Victor Barbosa,

5 days ago
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tuscaloosa detective Branden Culpepper testified during a February preliminary hearing that Miller brought ex-teammate Darius Miles' gun to him the night of the shooting, after Miles texted him to do so. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis are both facing capital murder charges.

Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2) head coach Nate Oats discussed the topic as well and again, backed his standout freshman.

Though Wednesday was Miller's first time talking publicly about the incident, that wasn't the case for Oats. The 48-year-old and the program as a whole have been making headlines for controversial words and actions in recent weeks.

Last month, Oats was criticized when he appeared to downplay the NBA prospect's involvement in the incident, saying the forward was in the "wrong spot at the wrong time." Then it was reported last week that the school's sports information director had instructed reporters to stick to basketball-related questions ahead of a press conference.

At the end of February, Oats took responsibility for Miller's heavily-criticized "pat-down" pregame intro that was used prior to the team's game against Arkansas. According to reports, the 20-year-old has done the same pat-down introduction during most games this season.

Miller — who was named the SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday — hasn't been charged with a crime, and according to investigators, he has fully cooperated with police.

No. 4 Alabama won the SEC regular-season championship and will open up their conference tournament slate against the winner of Florida/Mississippi State at noon on Friday.

