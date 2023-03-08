Everlane’s Sale Includes $20 Jeans and Cashmere Sweaters Over 50% Off

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Everlane

When Everlane opened on Prince Street, the line to get in was so long you would’ve thought it was a nightclub. That's how much buzz the internet phenom garnered before opening brick-and-mortar stores. The brand garnered trust with its customers by making high-quality, on-trend but timeless pieces without excessively steep price tags. I have a sweatshirt on now, and this thing has been through it, yet is still in mint shape. The brand’s prices are already reasonable, but when you can score Everlane on sale it's too good to pass on (over 50% off is my happy place!). Currently, the low-key sale section has everything from women’s bathing suits for just $21, jeans for $30, and cashmere sweaters marked down from $200 to just $80.

The men’s section is equally full of noteworthy discounts, with well-rated chukka shoes for only $38, work shirts in linen and heavy twill starting at $21, and soft, organic loungewear on the cheap too. Shop the entire sale soon for both men’s and women’s gear because sizes will sell out very quickly. Just make sure to read reviews for proper sizing since the items are final sale (or get a bestie to shop too, and swap!).

