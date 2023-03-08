‘Zero Question’ Lisa Marie Presley Didn’t Want Priscilla to Control Her Estate: Report

Jeff Mitchell/Reuters

In January, Priscilla Presley filed to challenge the validity of her late daughter’s will, reportedly unhappy that she’d been removed as trustee and replaced with Lisa Marie Presley’s two oldest children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough. But a source told People that there was “zero question” who Lisa Marie wanted to inherit her estate. “Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees,” the insider said. Benjamin Keough died in 2020, but Riley reportedly remains at loggerheads with her grandmother as they battle over the trust. “They do not see eye to eye,” a family source added. It is not clear how much Lisa Marie’s estate might be worth, but People reported that the trust included the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, all of which brought in roughly $110 million in 2022. Also at issue is that fact that Lisa Marie had reportedly accrued $4 million in debt, and had been allegedly attempting to cash in on part of a $35-million life insurance payout when she died.

Read it at People