Ohio State Begins New Chapter At QB With Kyle McCord And Devin Brown

Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2021.

At least Kyle McCord has a sense of humor.

Most times fans flock to the stadium on Saturdays, they see quarterbacks wear the standard numbers. The No. 7 has been popular for decades, with names like John Elway, Michael Vick and Ben Roethlisberger donning the makeshift "S." The same could be said for No. 9 with Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford and Steve McNair.

Or No. 13.

Or No. 4.

Even No. 1 has made its way to passers instead of being a throwaway jersey to kickers and punters.

As for Ohio State's quaterbacks? Devin Brown might be taking a unique approach should win the starting job over McCord and become the heir apparent to C.J. Stroud. Brown asked coach Ryan Day if he could honor Sammie Baugh , the first quarterback even inducted into the Hall of Fame, by wearing his synonymous No. 33 .

For McCord, he'll still wear No. 6, but thought since the battle for QB1 was so close, being one number off from Brown could be a fun gimmick for the new season.

“I think it would look smooth, 33 and 34 back there,” McCord joked with reporters Tuesday.

Ohio State will have to decide by Week 1 which option at quarterback gives it the best chance to claim a national title in 2023. Better yet, which passer allows the program its best chance of winning the Big Ten title and clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff?

Ok, even better yet, how about ending the two-game losing streak to Michigan, a feat that hasn't occurred since 2000?

McCord, a rising junior from Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Prep, is the presumed favorite due to experience. He started a game in 2021 when Stroud was injured and has held the backup job for two years. Last season mop-up duty, McCord went 16-of-20 passing, and already has a rapport with Buckeyes' No. 1 receiver and former high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr.

Still, don't count out Brown. Players from the NFL Scouting Combine raved about the Utah native's skills at practice, saying he was more than capable of starting in 2023. Despite not throwing a collegiate pass, Day might not care.

The best man for the job is walking away with the title of QB1. Both, however, will have an equal chance to prove themselves with the same number of reps throughout spring practice and during the spring game.

One aspect that could separate the two? Leadership. Day prioritizes it for his quarterback, not just in the huddle, but also away from the field.

“You have to be felt and heard,” Day said Tuesday. “

Each quarterback offers something the other doesn't. McCord is known for his rapid decision-making and consistent arm. During his senior season, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania completed 65 percent of his passes and only threw one interception. In two seasons with the Buckeyes, his completion percentage has hovered around 72.9 percent.

That doesn't mean McCord will stand still behind the offensive line and throw darts to his receivers. He knows that the game is evolving to where mobility is a strength, not in terms of running for first downs, but rather evading pressure inside the pocket.

“It's not necessarily how fast your 40 time is," McCord said. "A lot of it is, how quickly can you take a hard reset and get back on platform? Or can you evade the rush and get outside the pocket and extend the play? Working in ways like that has been a pivotal point of my training.”

Brown relies on his legs — likely more than McCord and certainly more than Stroud. The two-time Heisman finalist and reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year might end up being the No. 1 pick in April's draft after a steller showcase at the combine last week, but scouts worry his lack of mobility could hurt his potential in the pros.

Brown isn't Stroud, but he also isn't Justin Fields. Instead, he views himself as a mix of both. Athletic and professional are terms best suited for his game.

"I can extend plays with my feet and make guys miss but also have the arm strength to make pretty much every throw on the field," Brown said. "I believe that with my whole heart. There's not a throw on the field that I cannot make.”

The two will work against one another on the field to win the starting job. Off it, they'll work together to better the program's image and themselves. And while one day Brown might look to be the better option, Day likely will only take notes to save for a later date.

The same should be said for McCord should he deliver as he did back against Akron in 2021.

"Those guys are going to compete and get a bunch of reps," Day said. "That's what's great. We're running three groups right now and there's a lot of reps to go around."

