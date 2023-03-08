‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3: How Fans Can Apply to Be a Part of the Dating Series

Netflix hit gold with its first Korean dating reality series Single’s Inferno. After the success of the second season, Single’s Inferno Season 3 was announced in February. But the new installment will significantly change its main locations and overall rules. But before more details are revealed, Netflix has posted how fans can apply and win their chances of finding true love or a new partner.

Contestants that applied for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Paradise will not be a luxury resort in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3

Fans knew what to expect from the dating series for the past two seasons. Korean male and female contestants would venture to a deserted island off the coast. The glorious beach is not necessarily a vacation due to the immense heat of the summer months. Portions of the island are converted into living tents, facilities, and a kitchen.

While on the island, the Single’s Inferno contestants would have to get to know each other the best they could without giving away details of their personal lives. They take part in challenges to win special dates with the person or people they fancy. But going to Paradise is the only way to learn more about their crush. Paradise in Single’s Inferno is one of Korea’s most luxurious resorts with suites, infinity pools, spas, and an indoor amusement park.

While in Paradise, the contestants can reveal their ages, professions, and more. But according to the dating series creators and producers, it will all change for Single’s Inferno Season 3. “Especially when it comes to ‘Paradise’ — it won’t just be a luxurious resort, but more of a special and intimate place where the couples have a chance to dive deeper into each other’s emotions, elevating the romance,” said Yoo Ki-hwan, the unscripted lead for the series.

It is unclear whether the selection process will also change regarding the contestants. Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Nadine Lee was the first Korean-American contestant. But Netflix has posted the official link to how fans can apply for Single’s Inferno Season 3.

Fans can apply for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3 by filling out a questionnaire

Netflix Korea’s official Twitter tweeted, “We are looking for hot solos to enter the third hell, < solo hell > hottest hell in the world.” A link to a Google doc with a questionnaire is included for anyone interested to fill out. First and foremost, the application is in Korean and announces that whatever personal information is filled out will be used to make the selection process.

Startup Company is in charge of gathering information and selection, while Netflix is in charge of production. The questionnaire is straightforward to maneuver with Google Translate. There are rudimentary questions like gender, consent to use the information, name, birthday, and contact info. It also asks for your current place of residency, but there is no note on whether contestants need to be Korean.

Their most important question is, “Do you have a lover?” To apply for Single’s Inferno Season 3, those interested need to include their social media accounts and email. As fans know, the contestants of the dating series have an array of professional backgrounds. Nadine was a Harvard pre-med student, Jin-young was a former UDT soldier, and So-e was a rising actor who appeared in The Glory.

The questionnaire asks for a person’s job title and if they have appeared in any broadcasts or online content. A question also asks a person’s motive for applying to join Single’s Inferno Season 3. The last question asks you to upload a frontal and body photo of yourself.

When will ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3 premiere?

Both seasons of the dating series happened one year after the other and premiered in December. There is no official information from Netflix about the premiere date for Single’s Inferno Season 3. But fans know that the cast filmed in June into July due to the heat they experienced on the island.

Seeing as Netflix posted the application for the dating series, they are likely still in the planning and recruiting stages. Fans will also not know who the new contestants will be until the first episode premiere. The cast of both seasons were under strict rules not to post content related to the series until the finale.