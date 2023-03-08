Open in App
BLACKPINK Is the Most Streamed Female Band on Spotify

By Rania Aniftos,

5 days ago

BLACKPINK keeps on taking over the music scene. The four-piece girl group is officially the most-streamed female band on Spotify, according to a report by Guinness World Records on Wednesday (March 8).

Their songs have an incredible 8,880,030,049 individual streams.

The newest accomplishment is just the latest milestone for the quartet of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo, who have been collecting history-making firsts throughout their careers. Four years after becoming the first K-pop girl group to play Coachella, the festival announced in 2023 that BLACKPINK would be returning to headline the annual music event , making the quartet the first Asian act to do so. The group is set to headline on April 15 and 22.

BLACKPINK also debuted atop the Billboard 200 dated Oct. 1 (released Sept. 25) with their sophomore album Born Pink . The eight-song set is the first by an all-female group to top the all-genre chart since Danity Kane’s Welcome to the Dollhouse launched at No. 1 on the April 5, 2008, tally.

“It’s very surprising to us. All the records are the results of our fans, BLINKs, and their unconditional support,” Jennie told Grammy.com of their success in September 2020. “Every day we try to acknowledge how grateful we are, but more than the pressure, we are ready to give them back as much as they gave us. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.”

Official HIGE DANdism's 'Subtitle' Logs 13th Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

