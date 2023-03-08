Open in App
Calera, AL
CBS 42

2 suspects with nationwide extradition warrants arrested in Calera

By AJ Holliday,

5 days ago

CALERA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two suspects were arrested after hitting a stopped vehicle when officers learned that both suspects had nationwide extradition warrants from St. Louis, Missouri.

Hoover man dies at Jefferson County Jail

According to the CPD, officers responded to reports of broken vehicle windows and theft of property at city parks. Officers observed a vehicle recklessly speeding away when officers decided to follow them on the interstate. After hitting a stopped vehicle, both suspects were arrested and found to have had nationwide extradition warrants to St. Louis. One suspect had active warrants from Vestavia Hills and Homewood.

The two suspects have almost 40 prior arrests combined including several for crimes of violence. Drugs and stolen property were recovered from the vehicle. The rental car from Texas was obtained with a stolen ID and had a switched Alabama tag.

