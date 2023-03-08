‘This Is How Hitler Started’: Cyndi Lauper Compares GOP ‘Anti-LGBTQ Bills’ to Nazi Germany

Musician Cyndi Lauper compared LGBTQ-related legislation from Republicans to Nazi Germany in an interview this week.

In a discussion with ITK, the Girls Just Want To Have Fun and Time After Time singer was asked how she felt about “anti-LGBTQ bills” across the country, specifically legislation looking to restrict gender-affirming healthcare and operations for transgender minors.

“Equality for everybody, or nobody’s really equal,” Lauper told ITK, according to The Hill.

Lauper recently performed at a White House event where President Joe Biden signed a bill codifying federal protections for same sex marriages.

Current legislative restrictions being pushed in red states are “how Hitler started,” according to Lauper, describing the efforts as “weeding people out.”

This is how Hitler started, just weeding everybody out, and then finally he — I don’t think it’s a good idea with what they’re doing, but you just have to keep fighting for civil rights,” Lauper said. “I guess that’s the way it is in the his country. Started out like that, didn’t it?”

Lauper has invoked Hitler’s name in the past to describe Republicans. She was one of many to claim former President Donald Trump was as bad as the murderous German dictator.

“That guy is selling inflammatory things that I have never in my whole entire life heard … except, you know, Hitler,” she said in 2016.

The musician has some personal experience with Trump, having appeared on the ninth season of Celebrity Apprentice, the reality series hosted and produced by the former president before he turned to politics.

