One person killed in crash on I-95 South in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 83.6, just north of the Chamberlayne Road interchange. Virginia State Police troopers responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

According to police, Keith Bynum, 43, of Richmond was driving a down I-95 South when he failed to maintain proper control, hit the embankment off of the right shoulder and overturned. Bynum was ejected from the car and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Police believe that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

The crash initially cause all southbound lanes to close, but all lanes have since reopened. The scene is now clear, according to VDOT.

