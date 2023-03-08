Open in App
Henrico County, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

One person killed in crash on I-95 South in Henrico

By Will Gonzalez,

5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 83.6, just north of the Chamberlayne Road interchange. Virginia State Police troopers responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

Inmate dies while being admitted to Dinwiddie hospital, Virginia State Police investigating

According to police, Keith Bynum, 43, of Richmond was driving a down I-95 South when he failed to maintain proper control, hit the embankment off of the right shoulder and overturned. Bynum was ejected from the car and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Police believe that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rD83z_0lCBf27Z00
Richmond vacuum leaf collection ending soon — Here’s how you can register

This crash remains under investigation.

The crash initially cause all southbound lanes to close, but all lanes have since reopened. The scene is now clear, according to VDOT.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
Do You Pull Your Car Over After Hitting A Pedestrian? No, I Know You Don’t.
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed
Richmond, VA14 hours ago
Have you seen him? Chesterfield Police looking for Richmond Food Mart robbery suspect
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man found shot in car after crash on 288 Monday night
Chesterfield, VA7 hours ago
Victim arrives at NN hospital after being shot
Newport News, VA23 hours ago
Police break silence after teen’s accidental shooting on Friday
Richmond, VA9 hours ago
Driver of SUV leaves scene after crashing into motorcycle on Cary Street, now sought by police
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school
Richmond, VA13 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes 3-mile backup for drivers in Richmond
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Four Richmond children shot in the city in two separate incidents Friday night
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Police ID man killed in Richmond neighborhood
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Car flipped over on I-95 shut down most lanes near Arthur Ashe Boulevard
Richmond, VA4 days ago
‘I am begging you, lock it up’: Richmond mayor mourns 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Richmond man sentenced for attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood last summer
Richmond, VA11 hours ago
Newport News police: 2 men shot, killed off of Marshall Ave.
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Suspects steal $1,000 in credit card theft, fraud, Colonial Heights Police investigating
Colonial Heights, VA14 hours ago
Two Goochland schools closed due to heating system issues
Goochland, VA20 hours ago
39-year-old Richmond woman dies in southside shooting
Richmond, VA4 days ago
‘Babies are killing babies’: Aunt begs for change after nephew fatally shot by accident
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Someone brought a gun to her daughter's school: 'We have to do better'
Richmond, VA14 hours ago
Woman found dead in Richmond home
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Richmond mother desperate to move after bullets flew through her kitchen window
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Conveyer belt at linen business catches fire, Richmond firefighters respond
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly shooting into Richmond mother’s home
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Richmond Police identify three victims in three separate homicide cases
Richmond, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy