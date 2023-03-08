Open in App
Greenville, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

Thiel College named best college for veterans in the country by Military Friendly

By Drew Miller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGRfv_0lCBepoM00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com )– Thiel College in Greenville, PA has been named the top military-friendly college in the nation in the “private college not offering a doctorate” category, according to a survey by MilitaryFriendly.com .

The survey consisted of over 1800 schools that were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey that awarded schools a gold, silver or bronze designation.

Gov. Shapiro looking to drop a tax most Pennsylvanians pay

Among those participants, 250 were selected the gold status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.

Schools were evaluated based on their survey response in addition to their ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and specifically for student veterans.

Pennsylvania budget proposal includes $567M increase in education funding

“It makes the transition from military to civilian life so much easier when the school understands the unique challenges faced by veterans. A military-friendly college not only provides the resources needed to succeed academically but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among fellow veterans. It truly makes a difference in the lives of those who have served our country,” said Mike Mason, Thiel College veteran liaison.

The full list from Military Friendly will be published in the May issue of G.I Jobs Magazine.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Penn State Behrend nursing students donate clothes and other essentials to Hamot NICU
Erie, PA1 day ago
Adaptive reuse projects drawing people to downtown Erie
Erie, PA13 hours ago
Pool players from across the state gather at Bayfront Convention Center for State Tournament
Erie, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Patrick’s Parade gives Erie businesses an economic boost
Erie, PA9 hours ago
Splash Lagoon celebrates 20th anniversary
Erie, PA10 hours ago
Asbury Woods’ Cyclefest returns July 27-30
Erie, PA6 hours ago
Erie Airport releases annual review; projects to take place this summer
Erie, PA15 hours ago
Newsmaker: World-renowned violinist Midori comes to Erie
Erie, PA15 hours ago
Erie Airport says travelers making a slow comeback to pre-pandemic levels
Erie, PA9 hours ago
Downtown Erie turns into a sea of green for Saint Patrick’s Day parade
Erie, PA2 days ago
Lake effect kicks into gear tonight/tomorrow
Erie, PA20 hours ago
Purrista Cat Café reaches new milestone
Erie, PA1 day ago
Monroeville man sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
Movie Magic film series continues at Kellar’s
Erie, PA11 hours ago
First responders report to rollover accident involving three cars
Erie, PA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy