News Cut Feed to Shocking DeSantis Video About Explicit Material in Schools, Twitter Adds Warning Label

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ran a video at a presser on the subject of content available in Florida’s public schools, and the material the children had access to was so explicit that the live feed was cut and Twitter had to place a sensitive content label on the clips.

The hour-long press conference was on the subject of content in schools, under the banner “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax,” and opened with a several minutes-long video highlighting materials that were graphic in nature.

After the video, DeSantis took the podium, saying, “I didn’t have to view what you just viewed, so — I’m glad. I’m glad I didn’t.”

He made some introductory comments and then added, “I think that that video, I think some of the news had to cut the feed because it’s graphic.”

The “DeSantis War Room” account tweeted about it.

The website Florida’s Voice pointed out their tweet with the video was marked by Twitter as containing “sensitive content.”

WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa confirmed they cut the feed to the presser while the video was played, and restored it once DeSantis took the podium, as reporter Mahsa Saeidi explained on Twitter.

There was a technical issue causing a second brief interruption later in the presser, which Saeidi addressed and noted was a separate issue, emphasizing again that the original decision was to cut the feed due to explicit content.

DeSantis spox Bryan Griffin also tweeted about the video not being shown by some outlets.

Griffin also retweeted a response to his tweet on the subject.

The video in question is available in several places, including at Rumble.

