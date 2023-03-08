Open in App
Syracuse, NY
The Comeback

CBB world confused by Jim Boeheim’s retirement comments

By Reice Shipley,

5 days ago
There has been a ton of talk the entire season around Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim and his future coaching Syracuse’s basketball program. He discussed this on Wednesday after their loss in the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest, leaving many even more confused about his future.

Boeheim revealed that he has already given his retirement speech to his team, but also may return depending on how the university feels about the situation.

“I’ve just been lucky to be able to coach this long,” said Boeheim on his time with Syracuse. “I think you missed it, I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday. I also gave it in the press conference afterward and nobody figured it out.

While this may sound like a formal retirement, he said that it is “up to the university” when asked if this was him officially retiring.

“This is up to the university,” Boeheim added. “It’s up to the university, you are talking to the wrong guy.”

Many are extremely confused about whether or not this means he will retire, or if he will ultimately return to coach Syracuse next season.

It almost seems like he wants Syracuse to ultimately decide to move on from him without having to say that he is retiring from coaching. We have seen the likes of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and former North Carolina coach Roy Williams retire from coaching, but maintain a role with the program, which seems like the most logical answer for Boeheim.

Regardless, this press conference offered more questions than answers about what Boeheim will ultimately decide to do moving forward.

The post CBB world confused by Jim Boeheim’s retirement comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

