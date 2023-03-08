Somers settling lawsuits over rock removal

Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — The town is in the process of settling lawsuits after several years of disagreements over a local couple’s excavation of rock from their property.

The conflict between town officials and Amy and Daniel Eastman led to two separate lawsuits and a dispute over a zoning citation pertaining to the couple’s desire to remove more than 9,000 cubic yards of ledge rock from their residential properties at 40 and 42 Hallie Lane.

The Board of Selectmen on March 2 unanimously granted Town Attorney Carl Landolina authority to enter into a global settlement with the Eastmans on behalf of the town as discussed during an executive session earlier in the evening.

