Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
Law & Crime

Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend 50 times with a ‘screwdriver and a drumstick’ learns his fate

By Jerry Lambe,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExTpe_0lCBdMcQ00
David L. Randall (Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

A 60-year-old man in Idaho may spend the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his ex-girlfriend shortly after they broke up. Fourth County District Judge Steven Hippler on Friday ordered David L. Randall to serve 25 years to life in prison for the brutal 2019 slaying of 56-year-old Darla Fletcher, authorities announced.

The sentence follows the recommendations from prosecutors after Randall signed a plea deal in December 2021, pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder as well as an enhancement for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony in Fletcher’s death, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Office of the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, prior to handing down the sentence, Judge Hippler addressed the court. He noted Randall’s “striking” lack of remorse for his horrendous crime, saying that Randall still “presents a grave danger to the community.”

Randall was initially arrested on Dec. 16, 2019, at his home in Boise — the same home he and Fletcher had lived in together when they were still a couple. Authorities said they had broken up about a month prior to Fletcher’s violent death.

“The defendant and victim had recently ended their relationship, when Ms. Fletcher drove to their previously shared residence to collect some belongings,” prosecutors wrote in the release. “When she entered the house, Mr. Randall attacked, tortured, stabbed, and beat Ms. Fletcher to death.”

When Fletcher did not show up to work on Dec. 16, her son got worried and started looking for her. He ultimately found her deceased at Randall’s home, Boise NBC affiliate KTVB reported.

Court documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman reportedly say that during the attack, Randall stabbed Fletcher “over 50 times with a screwdriver and a drumstick.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to Ms. Fletchers’ family and friends,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. “This brutal domestic homicide has weighed on the victim’s family and friends, our office, and the community for over three years now. I’m proud of the hard work performed by my trial team and the Boise Police Department’s homicide detectives, which ensured justice was ultimately served in this case.”

Four months after entering into the plea agreement, Randall — who claimed to have suffered from a schizophrenia-induced psychosis at the time of the murder — attempted to have the pleading rescinded, the Statesman reported.

“Immediately after pleading guilty, I realized I had made a terrible mistake,” Randall reportedly wrote in the affidavit seeking to withdraw the plea. The filing also reportedly cited a letter written to Randall’s son the day he signed the agreement in which he said pleading guilty was the “worst day” of his life and a “big mistake.”

But Judge Hippler denied the request, noting that multiple months had passed since the agreement had been signed. He further reasoned that Randall entered into the agreement “knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily,” saying Randall was simply experiencing “buyer’s remorse” over the consequences he would face, the Statesman reported.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boise, ID newsLocal Boise, ID
Rape Survivor Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aaron von Ehlinger, Giddings
Boise, ID1 day ago
Former intern sues ex-Idaho lawmaker for harassing her after rape
Boise, ID2 days ago
He’s in a prison cell, with no criminal conviction. Idaho put him there for mental health care.
Boise, ID22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect in a murder-suicide in the Eagle Westmark Credit Union has died
Eagle, ID3 days ago
Idaho Woman Found Guilty of Felony and Misdemeanor Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Convicted on All Charges
Boise, ID2 days ago
This Boise Scam Costs The AVERAGE Victim $121,926
Boise, ID3 days ago
Boise man sentenced for 'brutal' killing of ex-girlfriend
Boise, ID7 days ago
Police say wounded suspect in Boise shooting fired at law enforcement
Boise, ID5 days ago
One woman killed and another injured in shooting at Eagle business, the suspect is also injured
Eagle, ID5 days ago
Man in custody after being shot by police in Boise
Boise, ID5 days ago
Two dead after shooting at Eagle Westmark Credit Union
Eagle, ID5 days ago
Nampa woman distributed pounds of fentanyl each week from Boise short-term rental
Boise, ID6 days ago
House bill would add catalytic converters to Idaho's Scrap Dealers Act
Boise, ID4 days ago
Idaho Bar Appears on Dramatic Episode of Bar Rescue This Weekend
Meridian, ID3 days ago
Idaho Locals Share The Top Reasons Weed Should Be Legal
Boise, ID3 days ago
5 Deadly Honest Reasons Not To Move To Caldwell
Caldwell, ID6 days ago
Flight from Phoenix to Salt Lake City diverted to Boise after lightning strike
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
I-84 closed in Oregon between Baker City and Ontario
Baker City, OR2 days ago
Traffic Alert: Victory Road and outer southbound lane on Eagle Road closed
Boise, ID14 hours ago
See: Majestic cross appears in Idaho amid blowing snow
Boise, ID4 days ago
7's HERO: Boise woman with stage 4 cancer takes family Disney trip of a lifetime thanks to community
Boise, ID1 day ago
Satire: OREGON SCORES TRIUMPH AS IDAHO LIFTS BOISE BLOCKADE
Boise, ID5 days ago
Traffic Alert: Major crash on I-84 near Black Canyon Rd blocking lanes
Boise, ID4 days ago
All lanes open after an accident on eastbound I-184 flyover
Boise, ID5 days ago
Boise’s 8 Best Rated Hair Salons are a Total Surprise
Boise, ID3 days ago
Extra Mile Arena erupts when Boise State gets the call on Selection Sunday
Boise, ID1 day ago
Winter Storm Warnings issued in the mountains
Boise, ID4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy