Ruston, LA
MyArkLaMiss

United Way of Northeast Louisiana host Celebrating Excellence 2022 in Ruston

By Latrisha Parker,

5 days ago
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the yearly Celebrating Excellence event, United Way of Northeast Louisiana honored outstanding volunteers and corporate partners. This event took place at the Davison Athletics Sports Complex on the Louisiana Tech campus, honoring the Lincoln, Union, and Jackson Parishes.

We could not be more thrilled with the results from our LUJP community. Once again, our community has come together in support of something bigger than us all, something that has proven to yield incredible results while providing such critical and ongoing impact. I just couldn’t be prouder of the amazing work within our campaign, for each individual, team, company and valued partner. It has been my honor to be a part of this remarkable experience and my hat’s off to everyone who has helped make this such a rousing success. And we look forward to seeing the fruits of this labor as United Way serves those throughout our community in the year to come.

Cox-Boniol 2022 United Way NELA Campaign Chair for Lincoln, Union, and Jackson Parishes

