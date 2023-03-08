Man Wearing Fluffy Onesie With Tail Exposes Himself To VA Neighborhood: Police

Prince William County police are investigating an incident of indecent exposure that was reported in a Haymarket neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Bengal Place around 5 p.m., Monday, March 6 after receiving reports that three males in goggles, possibly teenagers, were captured on video visiting multiple homes in the area, police say.

One of the suspects, who was reportedly wearing a fluffy onesie with ears and a mane down the back, was caught exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures toward his victims.

Investigation revealed that the suspects arrived in the area in a silver SUV, and did not have any direct contact with the residents of the homes.

No additional information was provided by the police.