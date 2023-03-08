Accused Thief Finally Busted After Suffering Medical Emergency In VA: Police

A Woodbridge man who has been evading police for months has finally been caught after suffering a medical emergency, authorities say.

Prince William County police have been on the lookout for Edwin Alexis Lima Linares, 27, after obtaining an arrest warrant for an auto upholstery store burglary back in January.

Officials were finally able to locate and apprehend Lima Linares while responding to an address to assist with a call for aid.

Lima Linares is accused of stealing bicycles and power tools from Kim's Auto Upholstery on Jan. 20.

Police say that Lima Linares reportedly broke into the store through a boarded-up window on either Jan. 19 or Jan 20, and was later identified through surveillance footage.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Lima Lineras, who evaded capture for nearly two months before the medical issue led police straight to him.

Lima Linares has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He currently remains hospitalized after the medical emergency.